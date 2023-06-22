Musician Akosua Adjepong believes some secrets are best left in the closet and thus joins the bandwagon of creatives who have slammed actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson for revealing she terminated a pregnancy for rapper Sarkodie.

Yvonne Nelson made the disclosure in her book I am Not Yvonne Nelson which was launched on Saturday, June 18, at the Peduase Valley Resort.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz, on Tuesday, June 20, the ‘Frema’ singer said there was no way she would have let that information out if she were in Yvonne Nelson’s shoes.

“Some truths are better kept secret because they will harm you at the end of the day. How would your fans see you now? You cannot associate yourself with some reputable brands for any ambassadorial deals.

“Yvonne is big and Sarkodie is also big so what is the point in bringing this issue out in the first place? Is it to tarnish both images or what?

“If she couldn’t bear a child again after the abortion, that could be understandable bringing this issue up but she has a child now so what is her problem?” she queried.

To Akosua Adjepong, “This is so private that no one should hear of because we all have skeletons in our cupboards.”

“Why should I say anything bad about my past? We all have some history to tell but we need to know what we want to put out there for the sake of our future and our loved ones.

“Whatever it is, I believe Yvonne should have sought advice before spilling all this and if she did seek counsel too then whoever advised her to do that did not help her.

“How can Sarkodie overcome this? What will be his wife, Tracy’s reaction if she is hearing this for the first time? We just have to be careful moving forward,” she told Graphic Showbiz.

Akosua Adjepong also advised the media not to dwell too much on the termination of pregnancy and talk about some of the positives in I am Not Yvonne Nelson.

“From the topics in the book I have seen so far, I think it has a lot of positive content that could be discussed too. There is so much in the book to take home but we are focusing on the negatives,” she said.