Yvonne Nelson and Majid Michel kiss in new movie

Actress, Yvonne Nelson has shared a photo passionately kissing colleague actor, Majid Michel on social media.

The actress also shared an old photo of them kissing in a the movie ‘The Game’ shot in 2009.

Yvonne Nelson kisses Majid Michel
Yvonne who shared the photos on Instagram wrote: The 2nd photo? that’s 13years ago! Yep! Ok ok go get your tickets… 9DAYS to go!

Yvonne Nelson is currently promoting her latest movie, Fifty Fifty, which was produced by YN Productions.

Actors Majid Michel, Anthony Woode, and John Dumelo are A-list actors starring in the movie which is set to be premiered on May 21, 2022 at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra.

