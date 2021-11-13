Ghanaian actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson, has stirred reactions on social media with her latest photo to mark her birthday.
Miss Nelson turned a year older on Friday, November 12, 2021.
To commemorate the day, she took to her Instagram page to drop a stunning photo which saw her in a black-glittering mini dress.
She wore a black heel to complement the outfit as she squats in a space which appeared to be a living room.
The actress gave an onlooking pose for the camera in the photo which has attracted goodwill and birthday messages from fans and followers who have sighted it.