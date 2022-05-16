Star actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson is trending on social media for stepping out with a large Bottega Vaneta boots.

The price of the actress’ expensive footwear is estimated at $1,656 (GH¢12,000+), according to Farfetch.com.

The actress flexed her confidence as she posed for photos wearing the large Bottega Vaneta boots and matched it with a green attire.

Beautiful photos of the actress have got netizens on social media talking.

Below is a photo Yvonne Nelson posted on her Instagram page