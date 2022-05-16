Star actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson is trending on social media for stepping out with a large Bottega Vaneta boots.
The price of the actress’ expensive footwear is estimated at $1,656 (GH¢12,000+), according to Farfetch.com.
ALSO READ:
- Man allegedly turns into cow after bonking married woman [Video]
- Snake bites testicles of level 300 student
- First lunar eclipse of 2022 starts tonight; check out time
The actress flexed her confidence as she posed for photos wearing the large Bottega Vaneta boots and matched it with a green attire.
Beautiful photos of the actress have got netizens on social media talking.
Below is a photo Yvonne Nelson posted on her Instagram page