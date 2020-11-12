Popular actress, Yvonne Nelson, has graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

She bagged a Master Degree in International Relations and Diplomacy in her quest to add value and equip herself for her future plans.

The actress, who hinted her desire to run for office soon, added her higher education is for her to “become knowledgeable when it comes to governance, politics, world politics and superpowers.”

Having pursued her first degree in Human Resource Management at Central University, she beleives her Master degree is the best birthday gift for her 35th year on earth.

“Young ones, construct a well defined path for yourself. Stay true to the process and mute every distraction,” she motivated.

Watch video below: