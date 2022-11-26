May Edochie, the first wife of actor Yul Edochie is currently in London.

This follows photos and images that emerged online. In a post on her Instagram page, she asked fans to guess where she was travelling to.

In another video, the mother of four later shared that they have landed safely in London as she documents her time on the plane and other activities.

In the caption she shared, she seems to be in London for Comedian AY’s show.

She wrote in one of her posts: “The queen is in London, A sneak peek into my trip.”

Check out some reactions below:

Oluwafunmiajayi: “In this life, anything or anyone that will hinder your enjoyment. Rebuke it.”

Changedtojessy: “He lost a Gem I swear…”

Rynak_sweet: “Osheyyyyywho is your Queen again show me your Queen oo. My Queen dey carry Grace❤️You are the real movement.”

Joybeauty_luxury_hairs: “You are an inspiration to many women keep soaring higher Queen with class.”

Multi_dandii: “Ommmoooo! Yul kept this woman in the dark sinceeee! See beauty!!!! His lose menh.”

Am.aka1968: “We’re her so-called husband could not take her, what her so-called husband could not do for her, grace is doing it last last queen may you are exceptionally outstanding.”