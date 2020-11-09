A youth movement has been launched to rally support for the Nana Akufo-Addo government in the December general election.

The volunteer group, under the Greater Accra Regional Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party, was inaugurated by the Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser, Moses Abor.

This was at the Kaneshie market where the group had its first outreach to campaign for the party.

Patron of the group, Madam Gloria Owusu.

The group, known as ‘BoomBoom4Nana’, to wit ‘massive votes for Nana’ is made up of some law students.

Mr Abor, addressing party faithful at the Kaneshie Car Park, asked them to chant the incumbent President’s position on the ballot paper together with the ‘4more to do more’ agenda.

President of the group, Benjamin Gyawu-Appiah

This Mr Abor believes will inform and educate more to avoid the mistake of them voting for number four on the ballot paper on December 7.

The President of the group, Benjamin Gyawu-Appiah, speaking to Adom News, expressed the willingness and readiness of the group to garner massive votes for the sitting President and all the NPP parliamentary candidates.

Participants

Executives of the movement