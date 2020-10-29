A movement, dubbed: ‘Aspirants Unite for Victory’, under the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which is championing for President Nana Akufo-Addo’s re-election, has sent an important message to supporters.

Though they are confident that the party will retain power in the 2020 election, they have urged members not to be complacent.

They are optimistic their performance in this year’s election will far outreach that of the 2016 election.

The movement, led by former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana), Bice Osei Kuffuor, popularly known as Obour, comprises candidates who also lost in the party’s primaries.

They aim at mobilising grassroots supporters of the party across the country to campaign for the party and help in its bid to retain power at the December polls.

They include Kennedy Kwasi Kankam (Nhyiaeso Constituency), Ben Abdallah Banda (Offinso South Constituency), Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah (Yendi Constituency), Ken Kuranchie (Okaikoi North Constituency), Mark Assibey-Yeboah (New Juaben South Constituency), Kojo Frimpong (Wenchi Constituency) and Seth Kwame Acheampong (Mpraeso Constituency).

Appearing on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen in the build-up to the election, Mr Kankam said their 169 parliamentary seats will increase to 175 or 180; adding that President Akufo-Addo will also poll 57 or 60% of the total votes.

Mr Kankam stressed that Ghana is on the verge of “tremendous” turnaround which would give rise to an economic renaissance.

Obour indicated there is a kind of NPP blowing over the country coupled with massive support which makes him confident they will not be let down.

Madam Gifty Mensah and Mr Frimpong, who also spoke on the show, added that the massive economic turnover so far speaks volumes for the party’s victory.