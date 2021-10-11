Two youth groups from Tutuka and Gausu, all suburbs of Obuasi in the Ashanti region are said to have engaged in a brawl after a boozing incident, Sunday night.

According to residents of Gausu who witnessed the incident, the youth groups clashed after the drinking bazaar went deep into the night.

The fight resulted in the assault of some individuals who were going about their businesses at dawn, while properties were damaged including motorbikes and tricycles.

A resident informant said it was not the first time the rival youth groups have engaged in such a fight.

He is worried the police have done little to bring sanity to the mining community.

The Obuasi District Police commander, DSP Martin Asenso confirmed the incident on Nhyira FM’s ‘Kuro Yi Mu Nsem’ programme.

He added that no arrest has been made so far.

