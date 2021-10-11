The Ghana Police Service has given insight into the fire that razed down some portions of the Nyinahini Catholic Senior High School (SHS) in the Ashanti Region.

The fire, which blazed for three hours, is reported to have been started by some students after writing their exiting exams.

But, a portion of a statement issued by the service noted that preliminary investigations suggest that on the day of destruction, most of the final year students had checked out of campus.

The remaining were also at rosary prayers; an indication that the students may be cleared off the arson.

The statement added that further investigations are ongoing to ascertain the actual cause of the school fire.

The revelation was made after police embarked on a sensitisation programme for students to intervene and prevent destruction of school property in High Schools.

This became necessary after over 100 students of the Nyinahini Catholic SHS were displaced after the fire engulfed all their items.

Lost in the blaze were items including school uniforms, food boxes, learning materials, student beds, mattress, clothing, wooden ceilings, doors, windows, and roofing sheets.