The founder and senior pastor of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie has claimed that anyone who lets his phone ring in the church is a poor man.

The Nigerian clergyman who is based in Port Harcourt said this during a sermon to his audience.

“Whoever’s phone rings in church is a poor man.” His reasoning is faulty. Because they don’t want to be disturbed, wealthy individuals don’t use their phones at church. Poor people, on the other hand, turn it on because they want to remain attentive; it is a symbol of poverty. A wealthy man will never turn on his phone in church; instead, he will say, “I want to hear something that will help me improve my life

Make I see weda anyone go send me money,” the destitute will say. It’s a poverty mindset. You’re in a church where the impoverished come to learn how to make money.

Off your phone, but if it calls, you’ve agreed to live in poverty. It’s not yet money in your pocket, thus your thinking is bad. Ibiyeomie added, “Someone said I hear.”