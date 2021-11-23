Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced a planned education and sensitisation programme for parents and other stakeholders of candidates who will be due for placement into various Senior High Schools in the country.

The sensitization programme, according to a release by the GES, will commence today, Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

The exercise is scheduled to take place in all Regional, District Education Directorates and various public and private Junior High Schools (JHSs) across the country.

“GES wishes to inform stakeholders to watch out for infographics, short videos in nine (9) Ghanaian Languages, flyers and the physical presence of officers in all District communicates and schools to embark on sensitization drive,” it said.

The Service has urged parents and guardians of the 2021 BECE for School graduates to take a keen interest in the selection of schools process to ensure a smooth SHS placement of the Junior High School (JHS) graduates.

“Parents and guardians of students are advised to take a keen interest in the selection of schools processes t ensure a smooth Senior High School placement this academic year,” the Management of GES stated in the statement.

Below is the full statement:

