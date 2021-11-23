The Ejura District Police Command has arrested five persons, including a 14-year-old juvenile over robbery attacks on highways linking Nkoranza and Techiman in the Bono East Region and Ejura Sekyedumase Municipal area in the Ashanti Region.

In press release dated November 23, 2021, the Police announced that the arrest took place on Tuesday, November 16 after an extensive surveillance on the activities of the suspects.

“On the spot search on the suspects and juvenile led to the recovery of 10 assorted mobile phones. One Infinix charger and a lady’s handbag.

“Other items suspected to have been robbed from commuters and retrieved from them included one unregistered Apsonic Aloba motorbike and an amount of two thousand, two hundred and seventy-nine Ghana Cedis (GHS 2,279),” the statement said.

The suspects include Ajara Sagu, Rashid Ibrahim, Ibrahim Iddrisu, Musah Arijuma and the minor whose identity was not revealed by the Police.

“A driver, who was a victim of the suspects’ robbery expedition along the Techiman-Ejura highway, during Police investigations, identified all the four suspects and the juvenile as the robbers who attacked him on November 15, 2021 at Adiemra,” the police said.

“Other victims have also come forward to identify these criminals and their stolen items,” the Police added.

The release, signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs for the Police, ACP Kwesi Ofori, assured the public and residents of the area of their commitment to ensure that the community is safe and peaceful.

“The Police Administration lauds the efforts of the Ejura District Police Command in ensuring robbery activities become undesirable in Ejura and beyond,” it added.

Below is the statement: