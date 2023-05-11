Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Leo Babarinde Akinola Dasilva, widely known as Leo Dasilva, has opined that a relationship will end abruptly if a partner who has never travelled overseas eventually does.

The reality TV star made this statement in a tweet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Leo claims that there is a high possibility that someone who has never left the country may abandon their partner as soon as they have the chance to take their first trip.

He wrote: “If you’re dating someone that has never travelled abroad and they eventually do, there’s every possibility your relationship is over immediately they do.”

The statement has since garnered mixed reactions from social media users with some agreeing while others objected.

