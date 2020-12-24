Young man who struggled to see himself through law school dies 1 week after graduating

A Ghanaian lawyer, who was recently called to the Ghana Bar, has sadly lost his life just a week after the grand occasion.

According to reports, the young lawyer, who lives at Gbawe, a suburb of Accra, was accompanying a friend who was on his way to bury his dad and they got involved in an accident.

Many people, who knew the young man and heard about the incident, were completely broken over the sad news.

MORE:

Reports have it that the young man had to struggle financially to put himself through and successfully completed law school.

Other people are also broken over the fact that just a week after he was called to the Ghana Bar, death laid its icy hands on him to deprive him of the chance of enjoying the fruit of his own labour.

Many messages of condolence have come in for the young man with a lot of people questioning how life can sometimes be unfair to some people.

Check out reactions below: