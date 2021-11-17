Minority Leader of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has stated that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will be credited as the one to have borrowed more from the market than any other Finance Minister the country has ever had.

Making his immediate response to the 2022 budget statement presented by the Minister on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, in Parliament, Mr Iddrisu noted that the current government has set out to increase the level of hardship on Ghanaians with the introduction of new tax policies in the budget.

“It is only the Honourable Ken Ofori-Atta who I wonder how ironically eases burdens to quote his own words that there is no illusion about the sufferings of Ghanaians. Yet, he is imposing further suffering, imposing MOMO and electronic banking tax.

“So, it is only Ofori-Atta who eases suffering with the imposition of taxes targeted at GHC15 billion within this year. But Mr Speaker, with this promise of increased suffering and hardships beyond Communication Service Tax and VAT, he is bringing in E-Transaction Levies. He will reverse the gains of financial inclusion,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Full text: 2022 Budget Statement presented by Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta to present 2022 budget today

Minority to summon Ken Ofori-Atta to Parliament over ‘missing’ oil money