A housewife, Aliya Husseini, is currently battling for her life after she suffered severe burn injuries during a brawl with her rival.

Aliya, who is a second wife, was attacked with palm oil by her senior wife, Aisha Abdulrama in Edo State, Nigeria.

It was gathered that the two wives, who are both living with their husband, a customs officer, had been on each other’s neck since they became rivals.

It was during one of these fights that the first wife is said to have heated palm oil and doused Aliya’s skin with it.

Severe damage was caused to her face, hands and chest as well as other parts of her body.

After committing the act, she is said to have wielded a cutlass, threatening to slash anybody who comes to Aliya’s rescue.



The matter was subsequently reported to the police, but the suspect is currently at large.