The Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori-Atta, today November 17, delivered the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government before Parliament.

The presentation was in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

Read a copy of the minister’s speech below:

Full text: 2022 Budget as presented by Finance Minister by Gertrude Otchere on Scribd