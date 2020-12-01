A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, has claimed that the campaign of the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama ahead of the December 7 elections has collapsed.

He has laughed off what he says is Mr Mahama’s attempt to clutch onto his opponent’s (President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo) achievements to try and claim or share ownership.

His comments come after Mr Mahama is reported to have said he started implementing the free senior high school programme.

“We started the programme and the NPP came and continued it,” the former president said.

“Unfortunately, the implementation has been very poor, and so it ended us in double track. I assure you, my countrymen, that within one year, I will cancel the double track,” he said at Tuobong, a community in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region as part of his campaign tour.

But, Gabby Otchere-Darko tweeting a response to the former president’s claims said: “When your campaign is drowning, your [sic] clutch onto the only thing left standing, your opponent’s achievements to try and claim or share ownership! At this rate, JM and his team will soon join the NPP family as friends!”