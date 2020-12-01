A peace song, which is an afro-highlife track, written by Kwadwo Ampofo-Agyemang, has been performed by Adukwei to herald the message of peace in Ghana towards the December 7, 2020, general election.

Peace is a fundamental tool for social and infrastructure development, and such difficult foundations set in place by the country’s founding fathers should be upheld and secured to make room for the nation’s steady growth.

The clip highlights the woes of past wars in several regions of Africa, in making an appeal for peaceful elections through some popular local languages in Ghana.

Watch video below: