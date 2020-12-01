Over one thousand aged and widows have declared their readiness ahead of this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections after a free health screening and treatment session.

The women, mostly above 60 years from Dome, Kwabenya, Achimota and its

environs thronged the premises of the 21st Clinic to partake in the exercise.

They were diagnosed, treated and provided with medicine, if necessary, for free.

According to them, as the election approaches, people of their age require

strength to move to the polling centres to exercise their rights.

The excited beneficiaries, after the session, pleaded with the political party candidates to make the aged a priority when they are given the mandate to lead the country.

This year’s edition of the annual event by the 21st clinic, according to the organisers, is aimed at cushioning the healthcare burden on the aged and the poor amid Covid-19.

It is also to guarantee the aged good health before, during and after the general

election.

Chief Executive Officer of the 21 st Clinic, Dr Blessed Foster, said as experts in aged care, the treatment formed part of their corporate social responsibility.