Former Kpone Katamanso Member of Parliament (MP) aspirant, Hopeson Adorye, has predicted doom for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti regional legislators who have endorsed Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s candidature.

According to him, delegates will vote against all MPs who have declared support for Dr Bawumia over former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen.

“Do you know that people have decided to vote against him (Kwadaso MP, Prof Kinsley Nyarko) for taking that decision? He is only one and has over 1,000 delegates so if the lot vote for Alan after his declaration what happens then?”

“Let them continue to betray Alan, when it’s time for their primaries and delegates vote against them, that’s when they’ll know how it feels,” he said on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

To him, lawmakers who are endorsing Dr Bawumia are motivated by personal gain and hunger.

Mr Adorye urged delegates to campaign for their preferred presidential aspirant rather than allow any lawmaker to intimidate them.

He expressed confidence that Mr Kyerematen will emerge victorious in the presidential primary scheduled for November 4, 2023.

