A young Senior High School (SHS) girl, dancing to Stonebwoy’s trending ‘Putuu’ song with all her energy, went a bit too far and ended up on the floor in the hilarious footage.

The rib-cracking video that gathered numerous reactions was on the official Facebook handle of TV3 Ghana.

The young girl is in the classroom when the song starts playing in the background and she decides to join the social media trend with a dance video before things fall apart.

Since ‘Putuu’ by Stonebwoy hit social media, it has been trending wildly and got many Ghanaians joining the trend to record dance videos using the song.

Just recently, a video surfaced on social media showing Stonebwoy’s daughter singing the lyrics of the song quite brilliantly,Yen.com further reported.

Interestingly, a huge chunk of the words in the ‘Putuu’ song is just gibberish except for a part that says, “pray, pray, pray and it shall get better.”