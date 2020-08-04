The Governing Council of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has announced the reappointment of Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey as Vice-Chancellor at a special meeting of the Council of the University held on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Members of the Council unanimously approved a second term for the Vice-Chancellor from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2024.

Professor Amartey has been Vice-Chancellor of the University since January 2017 and has a long and exemplary track record as a visionary leader in higher education.

His reappointment follows a rigorous process that included appraisals, interviews, consultations with staff, students, alumni and all relevant stakeholders from across the wider University community.

Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Kofi Ohene-Konadu said “I am delighted to announce the reappointment of Professor Amartey to continue his good work as our Vice-Chancellor. This unanimous approval by all stakeholders is a testament to the remarkable work Prof. Amartey has done and as we congratulate him, we urge him not to become complacent but to continue the good work and work even harder.”

Commenting on his reappointment, Professor Amartey said: “I feel enormously humbled and privileged to be reappointed to serve another term as Vice-Chancellor.

MORE:

UPSA is steadily making its mark on the continent and gaining global recognition for the excellence, impact and the distinctiveness of its academic and professional programmes and for being a university with a deep and fearless commitment to the value of using education as a tool to transform lives for the better.

“I am fortunate and committed to working with my exceptional team of talented colleagues and students to shape a stronger future for all stakeholders,” he added.

Prof. Amartey has led UPSA to become a university that continually puts civic commitment at its core, with a profound belief in the public benefit of providing excellent higher education in a socially responsible and impactful environment.

He has served as an advocate and ambassador for the University both locally and globally, consolidating gains and leveraging opportunities to advance the general growth and development of the UPSA community.