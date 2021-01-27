Wife of the late Jerry John Rawlings, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, says her late husband was God’s greatest gift to her.

This was contained in a tribute read on her behalf by Princess Amina Rawlings during the final funeral rites and burial ceremony of the late Rawlings at the Independence Square, Accra.

According to her, though they had their ups and downs, their love kept them together.

“You expected me to prove my worth, by refusing to help my organisation financially and challenging me flatly to raise my own funds if I felt the cause was important enough,” she said.

She added that the experience taught her to be independent, helping her step out herself to seek support for her Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), a Women’s Movement.

She said that decision is one that she appreciates and understands better today because it showed her the importance of separating her business from that of the government.

“Today, I appreciate and understand the importance of separating my NGO Women’s Movement work from government business. I went all around the world boldly fundraising and shamelessly negotiating in different sectors for opportunities for Ghanaian women and children,” she wrote.