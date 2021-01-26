Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has revealed that he had already established an existing plan from politics when the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) informed him about his nomination for the Speakership position.

Mr Bagbin, who was speaking about it for the first time at a lecture held by the NDC in honour of former President Rawlings on Monday, said, “I had packed bag and baggage ready to exit politics when suddenly God smiled on me.

“I had established an Institute of Parliamentary Affairs Africa and got some of our professors to work with me. I was transiting into that to support the democracy and growth [of Africa] and He [God] used all of you [NDC] led by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.”

According to him, although he was nervous during the electoral process at the dawn of January 7, he had the intuition that he was going to win the Speakership position.

He, therefore, assured the NDC that “God who started it all will accomplish it.”