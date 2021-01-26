Few events in modern history have harmed the emotional well-being of people around the world as has the Covid-19 pandemic.

The threat of contracting or transmitting a life-threatening disease and the added challenges of anxiety and isolation have had an immeasurable impact on people of all backgrounds.

To help address this situation, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, jw.org is featuring a video entitled Virus Outbreaks-What Can You Do.

The three-minute whiteboard animation offers families practical methods to cope emotionally and spiritually with the effects of the pandemic.

Since the pandemic began, jw.org has featured information designed to assist people of all ages and backgrounds to remain calm, informed, and healthy.

With content in an unprecedented 1,027 languages, the site also addresses often-asked questions and points to the Bible’s assurance of a bright future.

7 practical tools:

Virus Outbreaks—What You Can Do

How to Beat Pandemic Fatigue

How to Deal With Isolation

Can the Bible Help Me if I’m Depressed?

Anxiety in Men—How the Bible Can Help

When Staying Home Isn’t Safe

What Does the Bible Say About Pandemics

David Dekutse, a spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Greater Accra Region, says, “Since the outbreak of the pandemic, many have felt that their life is slipping out of their control.

“The material on jw.org helps people of all ages and backgrounds to successfully govern their feelings by using the timeless wisdom found in the Bible.”