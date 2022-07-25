Ghanaian musician King Promise, who is currently promoting his latest studio album, 5Star, King Promise, says TikTok is an essential part of the music marketing process.

According to him, although there are several avenues that have the tendencies to push songs far, TikTok is phenomenal.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he said he will be surprised if music marketers ignore the significance of TikTok when it comes to promotion lately.

“My target audience is all around the world. It’s not vague as someone might think. TikTok is phenomenal, you must be a fool not to accept that. It’s part of the whole marketing process right now.”

He said TikTok contributes to how a song may go viral across the globe.

“We have thrived without it, and it doesn’t mean that’s the only way, but I acknowledge that it’s also a contributing factor for music going crazy because it gets things viral.”

Talking about his regrets in life, King Promise said: “I don’t live to regret… anything that happens happens. I take my Ls as lessons.”

