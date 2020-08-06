The Association of Pentecostal and Charismatic Clergy (APCC) has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party of launching a sustained attack against the Church and its leaders.

In a press statement dated August 4, the APCC claimed that “for almost four years, the church had faced stiff opposition from this government.”

In the statement signed by the General Secretary of the Association, Rev. John Armah, it said the Akufo-Addo-led government launched a vicious campaign against “almost every influential Man of God in this Nation” immediately after coming into office.

“Strange and unimaginable inquisitions of Reverend Ministers and Bishops were vigorously pursued. That was the initial attempt to seek to get ‘dirt’ on them and eventually use it as a point to blackmail them if they should dare speak up at any point,” the APCC statement read.

ALSO READ:

The APCC said the government’s tactics to silence the Church will not succeed and, thus, is calling on the government to halt the persecution of the Church.

“This muzzling of free speech and opinion and a subtle attempt at censoring the clergy must be resisted with righteous indignation,” the Association said.

Below is the full statement: