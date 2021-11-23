Deputy National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has argued that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) left office with a lot of problems and should not criticise the initiatives by the current government to help citizens.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Kamal Deen Abdulai, said the previous efforts of the opposition party will be shadowed in comparison with the current initiatives and developments by the current government to move the economy.

“The worst NPP governance is the best NDC government. We inherited a huge sum of 6 billion owed to contractors from the NDC government and you can call Mr Kwasi Amoako- Atta and ask him how much we have been able to pay. And you Mr Brogya Genfi’sit here and tell me we are a national tragedy? You are indeed a national tragedy,“ he retorted.

According to him, “the current government wants to develop a country devoid of being choked on the public sector in terms of jobs.”

“I don’t think the E-levy is out of place. Domestic revenue mobilisation is key to this budget, however, the government should consider cushioning the plight of citizens,” he added.