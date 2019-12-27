American actor and musician, Christopher Brian Bridges, known professionally as Ludacris, has arrived in Ghana and has paid a visit to the Cape Coast Castle.

The Fast and Furious actor, who has been spending Christmas with his family in Gabon, made a stop in Ghana to experience the #YearOfReturn.

His relations to Gabon are tied to his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, 33-year-old model.

The trip is also tied to celebration of the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary. They got married in 2014 and have a daughter named Cadence.

He took to his IG page and posted;

“Our ancestors never gave up Faith. You can never imprison our minds nor our spirits. They empowered me to Return. I have completed the cycle and I’m beginning a new Cycle. The Chains have been Broken and the indomitable resilience of African People Triumphs 🙏🏽 ✊🏽.”

Below is his post: