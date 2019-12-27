

Here’s something we didn’t expect this early – the first renders of Apple’s next two iPad Pros, courtesy of @OnLeaks and iGeekbsBlog.

The renders depict the 2020 iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9, which according to the poster, are coming in March of 2020.

The images reveal an almost identical design to the current iPad Pro 11 and Pro 12.9, only instead of the single-camera of the current-gen models there’s the triple camera of the iPhone 11 Pro. That would mean a setup of 0.5x-1x-2x. Rumor has it the next iPad Pros will come with 3D-sensing camera tech, but that will likely be on the front.

According to @OnLeaks the dimensions of the 2020 iPad Pro 11 are 248 x 178.6 x 5.9 – the same as the current model.

What’s interesting is the time frame, proposed in the leak. Apple usually releases its entry-level iPad in March but it already released its successor in the 10.2-inch iPad alongside the iPhone 11 Pros in September.

And the iPad Pro 11 and Pro 12.9 are only out since November. It is possible for Apple to refresh them six months earlier but we would advise against getting your hopes up just yet.