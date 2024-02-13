One of the oldest basic schools in the Ashanti region, Yaa Achiaa Girls Basic and JHS, is recording a sharp decline in enrolment.

The school, established about 120 years ago at Bompata in Kumasi, is favourably situated with a fairly good classroom infrastructure.

Headmistress, Josephine Boakye, has, however, decried the low enrollment in the school, citing invasion of hoodlums on the school environment among challenges.

Yaa Achiaa Girls located in the centre of Kumasi currently have little above seventy students from kindergarten to JHS 3.

“Our school need a new look by painting and regular clean-up exercise. Thieves are troubling us on campus. The situation is shying away many parents from bringing their wards to the school,” she said.

She spoke to Adom news during a cleanup exercise organized by the Yaa Achiaa Girls Old Students Association.

President of the old student’s association, Gifty Naa-Shika Solomon, said the cleanup exercise is part of their support to improve the current state of the school’s environs.

She is worried the school is losing its appeal as one of the popular schools in Kumasi.

“We are calling on the Ghana education services, Nongovernmental Agency and the rightful authorities to come in aid of Yaa Achiaa M/A Girl’s school to revamp it quality ” – she said.

Some members of the association who took part in the cleanup exercise are hoping attention will be given to the school to increase enrollment.

“During our time of schooling the school was the most popular School in the region and has trained a lot of dignitaries, – they alluded.