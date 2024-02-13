The traffic jam in most of Accra’s busy highways usually frustrates commuters, as long as productive hours are wasted in traffic daily. But, that is where some traders also earn a living.

They showcase their items to commuters when the gridlock starts to build and sometimes chase after moving cars when a passenger tries to purchase an item just when traffic begins to ease. Emmanuel Saakwah, 24, is one such person.

The dream of every Ghanaian parent is to see their children through school and guide them to become responsible adults in the future. But that is not the case for Emmanuel Saakwah who lost his dad at a young age and has fended for himself ever since.

The SHS graduate works two jobs – selling plantain chips in traffic and recording the number of imported cars that have just been retrieved from their containers at the Tema Habour.

Emmanuel, who originally comes from the Central Region of Ghana, lost his father at a young age. He moved to Accra to seek a better future.

Not knowing anyone in the capital, Emmanuel lived in a rented kiosk as it was the cheapest form of accommodation he could afford.

He now lives at the church he worships. With a dream of becoming a doctor someday, Emmanuel is saving some of the money he earns from his two jobs to further his education.

“My job at the port is part-time, on days I’m off, I hawk my plantain chips in traffic,” Emmanuel said.

Emmanuel performed well in his West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), having 6 As, 1 B and a pass.

He remains hopeful that he will make it someday so he can take care of his mother and siblings and further his education to become a medical doctor, who will help save lives.

