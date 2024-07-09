The Dagbon overlord Ya-Na Abukari II has indicated that education and knowledge exchange can play an important role in transforming human society.

According to him, monetary grants alone from advanced nations to the developing world would not bring the necessary and required human capital and infrastructure development needed to transform Africa.

He therefore urged leaders of the developing world and policymakers in Africa to prioritize knowledge transfer and exchange programs to accelerate development on the continent.

The Ya-Na was speaking in Turkey on Monday at a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor of the prestigious Bursa Technical University (BTU) in Bursa, Turkey.

The Ya-Na is on a 10-day working visit to Turkey.

He said for the developing world to achieve the needed development to take its rightful place in the world, emphasis must be given to the transfer of knowledge in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics from advanced countries to Africa to ensure rapid transformation of the continent.

He commended Prof. Dr. Naci Caglar, Vice-Chancellor of Bursa Technical University, for his good leadership and foresight in the management of the institution.

According to the Ya-Na, Prof. Caglar has demonstrated love for the people of Ghana by accepting to grant the King of Dagbon’s request for a partnership between Bursa Technical University and Tamale Technical University (TaTu).

The partnership protocol shall include research opportunities for academic staff, exchange programs, scholarships, and transfer of knowledge in all fields of study to strengthen TaTu and Ghana’s general human capital development. Prof. Dr. Naci Caglar praised the Ya-Na for his vision for the Dagbon Kingdom and Ghana.

He mentioned that BTU is not only strong in artificial intelligence, robotics, and engineering but also in all disciplines and programs undertaken at the university.

According to him, the university currently has three Ghanaian students at the undergraduate level and hopes that through this partnership, the institution will receive students for postgraduate and doctoral programs.

He lauded the Ya-Na for working to put his university and Tamale Technical University together to expand opportunities for students and academic staff members.

Prof. Caglar said BTU is a great university in the great and historic city of Bursa and looks forward to a strong partnership between his school and Tamale Technical University.

The meeting was attended by Dalun Lana Tapha Mahamadu III, Sakpe Naa Alabira, Alhaji Abdul Rahman Mohammed, Secretary to the Ya-Na, and Mr Musah Yakubu, all in the Ya-Na delegation.

Prof. Naci Caglar’s side included Prof. Dr. Beyhan Bayhan, Registrar, Madam Alev Cuydur, Head of International Relations Office, and Ms. Aline Sariyildiz, Erasmus Vice Institutional Coordinator of Bursa Technical University.

A delegation from the university is expected in Ghana later this year to conclude the partnership agreement between the universities.

