It’s a Hulk-a-marriage!

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan traded his trademark tights for a tuxedo over the weekend, wedding girlfriend Sky Daily in Florida on Friday.

Pictures of the intimate ceremony show the 70-year-old in a traditional black tux, while Daily, 45, donned an elegant white wedding dress courtesy of Rue de Seine’s bridal gown collection with 18-karat white gold earrings encrusted with 4-karat diamonds with a matching bracelet and necklace.

The pair showed off wedding rings which a TMZ source said were valued at $500,000 in the spur-of-the-moment ceremony.

“My new life starts now!” the Hulkster wrote alongside a video of the day on his Instagram account.

The nuptials mark the third wedding for Hogan, who’s real name is Terry Bollea.

He was previously married to Linda, whom he wed in 1983 and shares children Brooke and Nick with.

Hogan also married Jennifer McDaniel three years after divorcing Linda in 2007, though the couple called it quits in 2021.

Nick Hogan, 32, attended with partner Tana Lea, though Brooke, 35, was not able make it on short notice, per the Daily Mail.

Daily’s three children were there to see pastor Aaron Filippone officiating the wedding at Indian Rocks Baptist Church.

“It was a low-key wedding,” a source told the outlet. “Neither of them wanted over the top, just a small affair with their nearest and dearest to declare their deep love and commitment to each other.”

Hogan and Daily, a yoga instructor, announced their engagement at the wedding of friends Corin Nemec and Sabrina Nova in July.