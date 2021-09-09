The European League and World League forums, which include the Premier League, have confirmed their opposition to FIFA’s plan for a World Cup every two years.

They are members of the European League and World League forums, which have issued statements saying they “firmly and unanimously opposed” reducing the tournament gap from four to two years.

There is concern around an already congested calendar both domestically and internationally.

Fifa Congress agreed to a feasibility study into the calendar change in May.

That was after it was requested by the Saudi Arabian football federation.

“The leagues have firmly and unanimously opposed any proposals to organise the Fifa World Cup every two years,” the European Leagues’ statement said.

“The leagues will work together with other stakeholders to prevent football governing bodies from taking unilateral decisions that will harm domestic football, which is the foundation of our industry and of utmost importance for clubs, players and fans across Europe and the world.

“New competitions, revamped competitions or expanded competitions for club and national team football are not the solutions to the current problems of our game in an already congested calendar,” it said.

It follows a statement from the World Leagues Forum on Wednesday which said a World Cup every two years would “negatively disrupt the football economy and undermine players’ welfare“.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino revealed on Wednesday that he hoped a decision would be made by the world governing body’s member associations by the end of the year.