The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Ghana on Friday, November 19, unveiled a new mural designed by school children across Ghana.

Under the theme ‘A day of action for children, by children’, UNICEF made the unveiling as part of celebrations of this year’s World Children’s Day.

In 2020, UNICEF Ghana invited children to share their views through their own artwork, some of which were celebrated on a national scale.

This year, the platform invited school children to once again share their views of a reimagined Future through art.

These views were collated and shared with an artist who has interpreted them and created a mural illustrating a reimagined future.

Addressing the gathering on behalf of beneficiaries of the programme, a youth Parliamentary member, Melissa Obeng Kyere called on the government and agent of socialization to ensure that the right of children are safeguarded.

She also called for an active work on survival, protection, participation and development of children, by any means necessary. This, she said, could be achieved through listening to their suggestions.

Among the many things they demanded, 10 stood out. It included books and learning materials, laws protecting children, nutritious food, an end to child marriage, access to internet and education.

Also present at the event was the Chief Director of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Afisah Zakariah who said the sector will seek to develop policies to address the concerns of children.

She advised the future leaders to make good use of the rights given them and leave footprints wherever they are honoured to serve.

United Nations Resident Coordinator, Charles Abani, celebrating the children pledged to work with stakeholders and partners to provide children with their rights.

Below are the murals unveiled at the UNICEF House: