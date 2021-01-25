Former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, and close associate of late former president Jerry Rawlings, Fritz Baffour, has revealed that the controversial book ‘Working with Rawlings’, authored by founding member of the National Democratic Congress, Kwamena Ahwoi, hurt the late president so much he wanted to publicly respond to some claims made in the book that he thought were inaccurate.

What made the betrayal worse, according to the Communications Consultant, was that the author of the book was a trusted friend and a close confidant.

Mr Baffour, who was Information Minister during the Mills Administration, said in an interview with Joy News’ Latif Iddrisu, that, the former president was angered by some claims in the book and persistently wanted to go public with a response, particularly during his final days on earth.

READ ALSO:

But for his persuasiveness, the late former president would have responded in equal measure before his untimely death.

The sudden death of the former president, according to the Communications Consultant, is painful but he said he finds solace in the fact that the late soldier has impacted many souls with his ideals and principles of probity and accountability; required virtues for nationalism and national development.