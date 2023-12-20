Women in PR Ghana, a professional networking organization established in May 2017 has announced the formation of its first ever executive committee responsible for leading the organisation and its activities, effective January 1, 2024.

The organisation, founded by Faith Senam Ocloo and committed to educating, mentoring, and empowering female PR professionals and students has since its inception championed the works of Women in Public Relations in Ghana and beyond.

While the founder and advisory members continue to play a crucial role in being the strategic advisors to the organisation, the new executive committee will be driven by a vision to further empower women in the PR industry to lead on and achieve greater feats professionally and for their organisations.

Their key mandate will include; expanding educational initiatives, fostering mentorship programs, and creating opportunities for professional development for the collective growth of the community.

The New Executive Committee is made up of the following members:

President: Joyce Ahiadorme

Joyce Ahiadorme Vice President: Akosua Kwafo Ogyiri

Akosua Kwafo Ogyiri Finance Coordinator: Eunice Asantewaa Ankomah

Eunice Asantewaa Ankomah Events/Programmes Coordinator: Edinam Adjei-Sika

Edinam Adjei-Sika Events/Programmes Coordinator: Emily Kanyir Nyuur

Emily Kanyir Nyuur Communications Coordinator: Ohenewaa Brown

Ohenewaa Brown Assistant Communications Coordinator: Jacqueline Johnson Quaye

“We are excited to announce the formation of our new executive committee,” Faith Senam Ocloo, Founder of Women in PR Ghana said. “With our vision of becoming the leading organisation that advocates for women’s professionalism in Ghana, we are positive that this new leadership structure will help us serve our members better, provide valuable opportunities and achieve our aim.

Joyce Ahiadorme, the newly appointed President of Women in PR Ghana, expressed her enthusiasm for the role, stating, “Women are powerful and a force when they forge together towards a common goal. My whole career has been about creating a force for change through mentorship and reputation management. Leading WIPR is the perfect opportunity to give back what I have learnt over the years. I am grateful to the founder and Advisory Team for trusting in us the new Executive Committee. We are poised to lead with pride and impact.”

We encourage all existing and potential members to support the new Executive Committee leadership and offer them their support as we anticipate exciting initiatives, events, and collaborative opportunities in the years ahead.