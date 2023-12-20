File photo: Police

The police is on a manhunt for suspects in connection with a violent disturbance during the districts Assembly elections at a polling station in Awutu Senya.

The suspects caused damage to electoral materials and injured one person in the process.

In response, a police reinforcement team took control of the situation and restored order.

However, as a result of the incident, the Electoral Commission decided to suspend the process and announce a new date for the election in the area.

The Police Service wish to assure the public that we will surely get the perpetrators arrested to face justice.




