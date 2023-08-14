A distraught woman has dragged her boyfriend identified as Hassan Umar to a magistrates’ court sitting in Kano, Nigeria, for allegedly dumping her after spending N900,000 on him.

Appearing before the court, the woman’s lawyer alleged that the defendant claimed he was in love with his client with an agreement that they would get married.

But after spending the money on him, Umar dumped her and stopped coming to her place.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges with the explanation that it was just a relationhip that did not withstand the test of time.

After the charges were read out, the Magistrat requested that both parties should bring their witnesses in the next adjourned sitting.

Addressing journalists after the court sitting, the woman said:

“I doubt he didn’t charm me. Whatever he asked me I did it instantly. I cooked different types of food for him, including chicken, meat, and even two rams.

“I spent over N900,000 on him. But from there, he started showing me as if he didn’t care. Later he stopped coming to me.”