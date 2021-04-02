A 37-year-old woman has been sacked from her marital home by her husband for developing a condition doctors suspect to be breast cancer.

Aabu, not her real name, was sacked from her matrimonial home eight months ago together with her nine-year-old son at Kwamekrom in the Biakoye district.

She is currently taking refuge in a room provided by someone who sympathises with her.

Her condition is fast deteriorating and she fears she might die leaving her son to his fate.

She is appealing for assistance to get the needed medical attention and support.