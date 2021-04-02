The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on Ghanaians to let Easter reawaken the passion to play a part in Ghana’s development and growth.

In an Easter message on Good Friday, Dr Bawumia said “as Christians across the world commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Samira and I wish all a happy Easter.



“While we reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ to humanity and await his return to save the world , the occasion should also reawaken our passion to play a part in Ghana’s development and growth,” he added.

Dr Bawumia also urged Christians to use the Easter festival to reflect on the Christ-like trait of personal sacrifice for humanity and rekindle enthusiasm to help build Ghana firmly.

He appealed to Ghanaians to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols as they celebrate the death and resurrection of Christ.

Below is his post on Facebook: