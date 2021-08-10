A Twitter user, Doreen Moraa Moracha, has taken to her platform to advocate the need to take Anti-retroviral Treatment (ART) seriously when one contracts HIV.

According to her, this year, 2021, marks her 29th anniversary since she contracted the human immunodeficiency virus, which many call HIV.

Detailing her reason for living healthier each day, she said she doesn’t joke with her treatment, adding that, it has been 16 years since she took her medications seriously.

Additionally, she says her recent checkups at the hospital proves the virus is undetectable and that can only happen if you take your treatment seriously, she reiterated.

For people without HIV, the woman, based in Kenya, advised them to continue protecting themselves to refrain from contracting it.

She wrote:

29 years living with HIV… 16 years of being on effective treatment. I’m still here. I’m still standing. I’m still Undetectable. I’m still showing the world that HIV has changed if you take your treatment seriously.

PS: if you are HIV negative stay that way.

Check out her post below: