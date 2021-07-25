The police in Niger has arrested one Sadiya Ibrahim Umar, 31, and her 35-year-old husband, Mohammed, over alleged conspiracy and self-kidnapping.

According to the report as shared by the Niger Police command’s spokesperson, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the lady conspired with her own husband to fake her kidnap.

The commander stated that on July 15, the lady was reported missing after she failed to get home from work.

It is said that she boarded a tricylce at a junction heading to Old Airport Road MInna after work at an International School.

Her father was contacted by an unknown caller who demanded N5million ransom which was later reduced to N1million and was dropped at a location in Rafin-Yashi, within the council area.

After paying the ransom, the lady resurfaced abruptly, and was invited by the police for questioning.

During interrogation by the Police, she confessed to having conspired with her husband, who was already the prime suspect to her kidnapping.

She said she was taken to Nugupi village via Paiko, where she was kept by her husband at his friend’s place.

Her husband also confessed to have collected her phone and handed it over to one Abdullahi, his friend who negotiated and collected the ransom on his behalf.