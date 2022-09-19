A 50-year-old woman, Yaa Prah, who went missing and was found in a pit latrine at Enyan Asempenyin in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region has been banished from the Community.

Kasapa News reports that she was banished by the chiefs and elders of the community immediately after she returned home from the Hospital.

The woman is now said to live in her hometown at Enyan Apaa in the same District.

The Chiefs and Elders in the community are reported to have said they can’t stay with her anymore since they suspect she is a witch and may bring calamity to the Community.

They performed rituals and libations to appease the gods of the land before she was banished from the community.

Background

It would be recalled that on August 31, 2022, a woman who had gone missing for three days, was found in a public pit latrine at Enyan Asempenyin in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

She was rescued after a young man who had gone to use the public toilet heard the voice of a woman screaming for help.

He’s said to have rushed and informed the community members about the incident following which a distress call was placed to the Breman Essiam Fire Station after which officers arrived at the scene, and broke the hole at the top to create a wider opening for her to come out.

The woman, who claims she was travelling, was rescued with her bag containing money.

The Fire Commander for Ajumako Enyan Essiam District, DO3 Augustine Cudjoe, in an interview questioned how it was possible for the woman to ‘drown’ in the 12-feet pit latrine since the hole is narrow for her to go through.

She was given a good bath after she was removed as she was smeared with faeces.

The woman is currently receiving treatment at the Ajumako Government Hospital, while the Ajumako District Police Command commences an investigation.