Gospel musician Empress Gifty has been installed chief of the Igbo community in Ghana.

The musician will now serve with the stool name Chief Ugonma Empress Gifty.

Photo credit: Empress Gifty’s Instagram page

The King of the Igbo community in Ghana, His Royal Majesty, Eze (Dr) AMB Chukwudi J. Ihenetu and his people bestowed the honour on the singer on Sunday.

The ceremony was also to commemorate a decade of Dr Chukwudi’s reign as king of the community.

This was in a colourful ceremony of rich Nigerian culture with her husband, Hopeson Adorye and scores of well-wishers in attendance.

Mr and Mrs Adorye (Credit: Empress Gifty’s Instagram page)

Empress Gifty, following the coronation, expressed gratitude to the King and the people of the Igbo Community in Ghana and pledged commitment to work for the growth of the African continent at large.

“I am more than thrilled to be part of history as the Igbo Community in Ghana marks its 10th anniversary on the throne today.

“This honour by extension would deepen the cultural and economic ties between Ghana and Nigeria. For this reason, I would avail myself for this cause, because we stand to gain a lot by working together as Africans,” she acknowledged.