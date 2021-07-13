A woman, whose identity is not immediately known, has set tongues wagging on social media with how she chose to mark her 50th birthday.

In a video that has gone viral, the celebrant left her guests in awe after she was wheeled into the venue in a glass-topped casket.

With the theme for the party being life after death, a poem was read in her honour when she entered.

Clad in white apparel, she stepped out of the casket and gave her guests a rendition of Beyoncé’s Sweet Dreams.

Though her choice of entry to mark the golden jubilee was unclear, the video has generated mixed reactions from social media users who have chanced on it.

Watch the video below: