A video of an elderly woman issuing instructions to a couple at their wedding has gone viral on social media.
The woman helping the couple cut their cake ensured the bride paid respect the groom.
She shouted on the bride to kneel before feeding her husband with the cake.
Many social users shocked at the conduct of the woman reacted to the video shared by @princewisdom544.
Watch video below
@princewisdom544 Wait for the groom last action #marriage #wedding #princewisdom #fyp #fy #fortoupage #tiktoknigeria🇳🇬 ♬ original sound – SON OF MERCY
